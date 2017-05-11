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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
Rachel and Sasha relax in their backyard garden.
The garden path, lined with potted citrus and towering eucalyptus trees, leads from the carport to the deck and front door.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
A Texas mountain laurel and an oak leaf hydrangea catch the sun on a corner of the front porch. The wind chime was purchased on the couple’s honeymoon in Big Sur.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Vallely and Craig take in the sun on the raised deck in the backyard.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Rooftop patio
Blend Outdoor Design in Spokane oversaw the design of a new deck and fire feature.
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A swing chair on the deck.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
Outdoor area/balcony
Front of the house.
The generous decked terrace gets plenty of sun, making it a great spot for plants that prefer warmer climes.
Private garden with deck
The juxtaposition of old and new architectural forms is best viewed from the courtyard between the garage and playroom. Timber shingles and vertical boarding can be seen on the sun-shading and sub-floor skirt of the villa respectively—these subordinate materials of the historic architecture are given primary roles in the new design.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
A local nature enthusiast in the Gyeonggi province sets up a cafe and cabin retreat to combat a diminishing forest. Designed to be in harmony with the surrounding forest, Haru is a cafe and camping complex by South Korean firm B.U.S Architecture. The architects collaborated with the owner, who was born and raised in the area and already had years of experience running a campsite, to define what an outdoor lifestyle meant to each of them—and determine how to best convey it through architecture. On walks through the densely wooded landscape, they selected which trees would be preserved in order to create a sense of scale; in this sense, the pattern of the forest impacted the project from beginning to end.
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture
Terrace
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.