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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Work-at-home architect Oliver Dang, founder of Six Four Five A, built a cozy backyard studio with cedar panels and a vast storage system. Sunlight streams through the angled skylight, warming the birch plywood interior.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
The rear facade with custom pool.
The outdoor dining space that extends from the living area of the primary residence is protected from mosquitoes with the use of screens in a timber frame. Large roof overhangs protect the interior from the sun.
Wood slat shading devices on the “outer wrapper” of the home help to modulate solar heat gain in the hot, often harsh, Texas climate.
A long, timber deck extends through the tree canopy at House of the Big Arch. As House of the Tall Chimneys has only a bedroom/living space and a bathroom, all other activities, such as cooking and dining, takes place at House of the Big Arch.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
The deck, which overlooks the uninterrupted forest, has been left uncovered so the inside of the house receives ample natural light throughout the year.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
“The height of the new extension has been kept low, while still keeping all interior spaces on one level,” says the firm. “This approach led us to establish the project’s design identity in detail and materiality rather than in a ‘grand architectural gesture.’"
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
A cypress fence and white gravel borders a side yard with a row of grass .
The solar photovoltaic rooftop panels draw 12 kilowatts of electricity. The prefabricated cross-laminated timber structure is insulated by 17-inch walls, and the deck outside the master bedroom is bordered with sedum.
In addition to the wood screening, the house is finished in smooth-trowel stucco with black-framed openings to maintain the high contrast palette inside and out.
The wood screen continues at the back of the house. The spacing on the slats was very carefully thought out so as to disguise the sheen of the waterproofing membrane beneath it.
The addition carves out a cozy seating area with a natural sight line to lake views. The custom railing is steel.
A new rear addition at both levels added much-needed space to the master suite (above) and created an extra bedroom/office with deck access (below).
A peek at the covered terrace, which spans the bedroom’s rear wall and overlooks a quiet corner of the lot.
Pool deck and sitting area
The star of the home is a 2,500-square-foot deck offering an outdoor grill and numerous seating areas—perfect for entertaining or enjoying the natural surroundings.
The cantilevering deck off of the master suite.
A private deck along the rear of the home offers space for enjoying sunsets over the water. Although only minutes from downtown Prague, the setting feels much further away.
The roof deck looks out over quiet surroundings along a more secluded channel off of the Vltava River. Stairs to the terrace are only accessible from a smaller deck along the rear of the home.
In southern Osaka, Japan, Horibe Associates designed a 911-square foot house that directs views outwards towards rice fields and woods beyond. However, at the center of the home is an open-air atrium with access from multiple rooms, creating garden-facing rooms that give a serene and nature-focused backdrop that changes with the seasons.
A small covered lanai-like patio provides a place to enjoy the outdoors, even if it's raining.
The patio invites dining alfresco under a neon sign custom-created for AutoCamp.
The site already had a pool when Anacapa Architecture began planning the design of the clubhouse. To merge the two structures more organically, the architects introduced stadium-like seating that descends from the clubhouse's second-floor deck down to the pool area.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
“They also identified that they enjoy eating outside, so the relationship to the garden was really important. To enhance this, we incorporated a kitchen window that opens to become a servery and large glazed doors that allows the dining to flow out onto the deck,” said the firm.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
Taking cues from this home's Japanese-influenced slatted screen, Hufft Projects applied a ring of ipe wood around the perimeter of this outdoor fire pit.
A look back at the deck that wraps the living and dining room wing, and cantilevers into the canopy. The stainless-steel railing doesn’t impede sightlines.
The rear of the house resembles the feeling of a tree house, suspended high up in the trees blending indoors with outdoors.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
Masi used Lutron lighting indoors and out for a cohesive look—much like the continuation of mahogany throughout the property.
Masi's main goal was to better connect the home with its private yard.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
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