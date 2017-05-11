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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
The standard approach on the balcony would be to use a glass balustrade—however this would open the view up to the road, passersby, and an adjacent car park. “This means that the living room is truly private, even though it is in a prominent spot,” explains architect Jeffery Bokey-Grant.
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
entrance
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
In the wintertime, the living room is cozy and welcoming with its large fireplace and warm lighting.
The expansive windows in the living room were strategically positioned for sunset views.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The site already had a pool when Anacapa Architecture began planning the design of the clubhouse. To merge the two structures more organically, the architects introduced stadium-like seating that descends from the clubhouse's second-floor deck down to the pool area.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
FGR Architects designed an open, spacious home for a family to grow into in Victoria, Australia. Bloomfield House features an al fresco area and even a dedicated kids’ area. “Today, the family enjoys living in the space—we've seen a physical change in their lifestyle and wellbeing since moving in,” says director Feras Raffoul. “A novelty cubby house at the back also provides endless fun for children of the house.”
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
Over time, the rough-sawn cedar siding and cement panel finishes develop a natural patina, so the exterior of the cabin harmonizes with the colors of the woodlands.
The main cabin has an outdoor kitchen and a spacious, western-facing cedar deck for views toward the fjord and the Olympic Mountains.
Nestled in Seattle's East Capitol Hill neighborhood, this modern residence "is an economical, efficient, low-maintenance, and modern version of a traditional Seattle house—one with primary living spaces on the main floor and three bedrooms above," state the architects.
inside out - living outdoors
The new 1,000-square-foot addition is made of poured concrete and features full-height sliding doors that connect to the wood deck.
A new basalt walkway with iroko decking glides between a waterfall cascading off Villa 2 and a pool with squiggly steps.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade. We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home,” says Pande.
The kitchen opens up to a rear timber patio that's enclosed with bamboo and concrete walls.
The sculptural butterfly roof accentuates views.
Protected from the northeasterly winds, the deck enjoys ample access to sunlight. “My concept of the deck was to treat it almost like an infinity pool where there’s a very sharp edge and it being coplanar with the floor when you’re in the house looking out you can’t really see anything but the water,” adds John.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
New guest house and pool
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
The architects chose a swivel fireplace so the family can flexibly use it indoors or outdoors.
A new walkway and outdoor terraces are part of the addition.
The deck rises up in sections to become sun loungers.
Above the garage, the sturdy concrete eaves support a pool and terrace on the upper level.
The topmost level is much more transparent and permeable compared to the rest of the home.
The third level can be totally opened up to fuse indoor and outdoor space.
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