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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Pool
Swimming pool at rear yard