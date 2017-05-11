Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The traditional wooden hot tub in this interior patio is from El Tonel. Whitewashed pine slats line the walls.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
In addition to a large terrace, the suites on the ground floor also come with small, private pools.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
“I designed the pool as a form related to the house, but almost stepping down in scale,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “Australia’s strict regulations around pools create challenges to achieve compliance. Here, we have used some timber battens and continuous bluestone paving to connect the pool to the entertaining area.” The garden is planted with drought-tolerant indigenous plants to support local wildlife.
The end of the pool now provides a much sleeker view. A studio also now tops the garage and provides additional living space which currently has a pool table handed down from Joey's father and is sure to be a hang out for the couple's boys as they grow up.
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
A red ladder, which echoes the vibrant color of the front door, leads to a simple rooftop deck.
Tucked behind the living room near the back parking area (screened by a hedge), the pool and small deck become an extension of the great room.
Located in Merida’s historic downtown district, this 1560-square-foot house is an oasis in the city. Indoor/outdoor living serves as the foundation of the project’s design, and regional materials and textures provide a sense of identity.
The Fairhills Eichlers were built using six different floor plans designed by Claude Oakland and Jones & Emmons, and the neighborhood features underground utilities to preserve the homes' clean, midcentury lines.
Pool and garden
The pool and the pool deck were redone in the renovation. Updates introduced a semicircular bench with a railing at the perimeter, a hot tub, a wood-clad sauna, and a cold plunge pool.
"The colors of the ceiling actually reflect the activity inside the house, and the mood," says Edwards Anker. "That was one way of underlining that idea of how you experience the house, or how design can enhance that experience."
Depending on viewpoint, season, and time of day, says Edwards Anker, the water becomes either transparent or reflective. Here its flat surface mirrors the natural surroundings. At other times, undulations will reflect a rippling play of light into the house. "I know that in August at noon, we'll get the rippling water on the back wall in the living room," says Edwards Anker.
Guests unwind in the cedar ofuro soaking tub, overlooking the blazing fire pit and dense forest.
A perforated, corrugated metal patio cover provides a transition between the bright desert sun, and the shaded interior of the house
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
Cedar soaking tub and fire pit at night
This also made it possible to include a pool that seamlessly joins with the rear terrace, since the rocky terrain prevented excavation work.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Located in Queensland, Australia, the residence was created by Sarah Waller Design, an architectural studio that’s based in the Queensland suburb of Doonan. The glass pavilion–style home was designed for Sarah Waller and her family and sits on top of a polished concrete slab. Inspired by the midcentury era, it looks out to the Noosa Valley golf course.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
Hammocks stretch across the side patio.
The ghost of the removed roof remains visible at the building's rear patio, where the brick remains exposed below the bedrooms above.
At a lavish home in Los Angeles, the kidney-shaped swimming pool is shaded and private. There is also an outdoor shower area.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
There's also a solar-heated pool and spa.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Rainwater trickles into the pool below. The project “breathes the same clarifying calm as Sen-no-Rikyu’s contemplative 16th-century teahouses in Kyoto,” according to the listing.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
Large openings and a two-bay screened-in porch further emphasize the connection between the indoors and outdoors.
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
foyer
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The master bedroom terrace includes an outdoor shower to the north and a koi pond to the south.
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
Pool
12