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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
Rainwater trickles into the pool below. The project “breathes the same clarifying calm as Sen-no-Rikyu’s contemplative 16th-century teahouses in Kyoto,” according to the listing.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
An old cistern found on the original site is now a black concrete plunge pool.
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
The pool is located in the rear yard, where the Hollywood Sign can be seen.
The patio is the prefect conector of the old and new architecture