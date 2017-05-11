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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The house's elevation brings it into the canopy of the surrounding trees.
A small pool is located just a few steps away from the living room. A flower-covered trellis offers a canopy for alfresco dining and lounging.
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The house on Manursing Island includes a pool and a nearly two-acre garden.
The panelized, prefabricated wall system allowed the home to be assembled quickly without delays—in the words of the homeowners, there were “no hiccups, no hold ups, no hassles.”
The saltwater pool provides relief on hot summer days, and a neighboring mahogany deck is the perfect perch for lolling in the sun.
The vantage point of the famed "poolside gossip" photo that made Richard Neutra's Kaufmann House so well-known.
"Neutra didn’t create the mountain. And the client bought wonderful land. If it didn't have mountains and the step down, it wouldn't be what it is," says owner of the Kaufmann House Brent Harris.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
A peek at the outdoor pool.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
A covered sitting area at the edge of the pool.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #concrete #outside #outdoor #landscape
Courtyard
The entry foyer, perched on the pond’s west bank, opens to a long glazed walkway elevated above the water that leads to the main living spaces and bedrooms beyond.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
An outdoor patio where the owners can enjoy some Californian sunshine after a swim.
The back view of 3525 El Lado Drive.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
Landscape designer Vickie Cardaro used native grasses and plantings near the swimming pool (opposite). Cushions upholstered in Sunbrella fabric rest atop a Trex deck. The western red cedar ceiling extends through the deep eaves and covered seating area.
The second floor cantilevers over the living areas, which are also layered together on the interior.
Perfect dinner at the Split table with stackable chair Curve.
View South at Noon Time
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.