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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The traditional wooden hot tub in this interior patio is from El Tonel. Whitewashed pine slats line the walls.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
A copper tub on the larch veranda encourages al fresco living.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
The sheltered deck off the master suite includes a 70-inch soaking tub. Distant views from the bath include downtown Los Angeles and the Griffith Park Observatory.
Completed in 2016, Vertical Venice is a 560-square-foot modular addition to an existing 1920s bungalow home. The project was craned in over the original home and installed in just one day.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
The team installed an off-the-grid hot tub—known as a Dutch tub—that's heated by a wood fire. “Essentially a couple of copper coils get wrapped around a fire pit with a hi and low input/output connected to the tub. Once the fire heats up, the hot tub really gets cookin’. At its hottest we have measured it at 104 degrees,” says Jimmy Mathew’s, GreenSpur’s Director of Development.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
A deck with a spa pool allows visitors to soak in the outdoors.
Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.
An outdoor hot tub is a perfect spot from which to enjoy the surrounding views and relax after a day of hiking or biking.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
The pool is located in the rear yard, where the Hollywood Sign can be seen.
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