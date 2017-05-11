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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
Whitney created an outdoor dining area on the porch just outside the kitchen.
Another view of the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles and features a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel.
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
Another glimpse of the views.
This is the deck off the living room.
On the roof terrace is a casual chair and planter, which helps make this space a lovely spot to relax and soak up the Australian sunshine.
A covered balcony is located off of the bedrooms on the upper floor.
Planters have been placed around the pleats to create pockets of sky gardens on the perimeter of the building, with some featuring steps that lead to other outdoor terraces.
Private garden with deck
The porch is perfect for entertaining.