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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Karen White, David MacNaughtan, and their sons, Griffin and Finlay, hang out on the front deckof their narrow home in Toronto’s leafy Roncesvalles neighborhood. A narrow modernist composition of glass panes and purple brick, the house slips like a bookmark between two older buildings, a bright three-story abode on a lot narrower than most suburban driveways.
The garden is planted with araça, bacupari and aroeira trees, all native varieties.
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Stone steps hug the side of the home and lead from the street level to the entry courtyard adjacent to the dining room. “We loved the use of the Ceppo Di Gre stone for the two main stairs,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “Visitors are drawn to its detail when climbing the stairs, and so they watch their feet!”
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
A terrace covered by a pergola runs past the private volume (which contains three bedrooms of equal size and a bathroom on the ground floor) to the covered patio, and down the stairs to the pool.
To protect the home from the sun in the summer, the south facade has less windows and a pergola over the terrace.
New glass sliders lead to the courtyard from the lower-level master bedroom.
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
Brooke and Kyle Hoff in their patio garden. The table and chairs are from the Hay Palissade collection, and the rocker is by Kingsley Bate.
Crossing the threshold from the street, residents and guests enter the property via a spacious private courtyard with floor to ceiling glass offering a peek to the inside.
A perforated, corrugated metal patio cover provides a transition between the bright desert sun, and the shaded interior of the house
The end of each bedroom opens up to a private brick patio connecting the two spaces. Doors along the side also open up to full expose the bedroom spaces to the pool.
With a fire pit, built-in barbecue, outdoor shower, as well as a picnic area, and hammocks, the backyard is an idyllic setting to enjoy the area's captivating sunsets and star-filled skies.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
ICON developed its Vulcan I 3D printer over a period of about two years. The gantry-style printer on rails is mobile and weighs about 2,000 pounds.
This is the first permitted 3D-printed home ever completed. ICON completed the 3D-printed portion of the home in about 48 hours.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
An outdoor shower.
Each level opens up to green space, creating a breezy, indoor/outdoor connection. Furniture by OKHA—the Hunt Sofa, the Nate, Nicci Nouveau, and Vince and Miles Armchairs—outfit the living spaces.
The home opens to the central atrium—perfectly designed for enjoying indoor/outdoor living
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
In a Manhattan Beach home, homeowner Matt Jacobson and architect Michael Lee designed the long steel-and-Ipe bench surrounding a square, concrete outdoor fire pit, which suspends from the low concrete wall in their outdoor space. Dukes relaxes on a Willy Guhl Loop chair with her German Shepherd, Major.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
A look at the shaded outdoor space.
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
A 7-foot-tall cedar fence is sheathed on both sides to afford maximum privacy for owner and neighbor. For more info: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/michael-b/
view to new addition from rear lawn
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
Private courtyard between house and studio
The veranda on the southwest side of the home is shielded from the elements by the roof. The chairs upholstered in red fabric match the pigmented concrete walls.
“Before, the house turned its back on the landscape,” said Parish. “This renovation and addition really animates the garden.” Sliding glass doors match those of the living room beyond the deck, and both can be completely open to the yard.
Outer Space Landscape Architects refreshed the courtyard with new hardscaping.
To combat the site’s steep, uneven grade, Boeschenstein staggered a series of ipe decks around the two main volumes of the house. Atticus joins his brother, Bodhi, on the zigzag decks.
The sheltered stairway, bordered on one side by glass and on the other by ipe planks, creates a gentle descent from the garage to the garden.
Backyard sunken patio
Venlet’s wife and business partner, Evi Lippens, enters the home’s unassuming street entrance in the city’s Flemish Dansaert district.
The top terrace, outfitted with Eos lounge chairs from Design Within Reach, has an unobstructed view of Herzog &amp; de Meuron’s 56 Leonard Street.
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