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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
A small workspace is tucked into the far wall of the unit, with additional storage.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The living room connects to a small balcony.
A glimpse of the breezeway beneath the grated metal footbridge. The doors and accents were constructed from ipe wood.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
foyer
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Private garden with deck
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
View South at Noon Time
front exterior