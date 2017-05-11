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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
foyer
Sections of the walls along the south-facing deck are painted bright blue to complement the sauna's pinkish-red door.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
South / West view
Front patio with a view of the kitchen
Inspired by the campaign furniture from the colonial era, the Voyager deck chair and Ambient lantern evoke a contemporary look with a vintage allure.
Perfect dinner at the Split table with stackable chair Curve.
View South at Noon Time
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.
The view at night.
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.
Comfortably leaning back in the Bay recliner with ottoman, being part of a larger collection including a lounge chair and sofa.