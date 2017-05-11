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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/locations : slope

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Slope Design Photos and Ideas

“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
Master Suite, Dining Terrace and renovated house
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
A private terrace is an extension of the interior living spaces. A canopy provides protection while not interrupting the surrounding vistas.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Surrounded by glass panels, the deck has an infinity-edge effect.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
A timber terrace offers the spot for al fresco dining.
The home is also equipped with an infrared heater and a wireless bluetooth speaker.
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #concrete #outside #outdoor #landscape
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
An outdoor hot tub is a perfect spot from which to enjoy the surrounding views and relax after a day of hiking or biking.
At the rear of the house, the architects created a low-slung space that hews closely to the site's slope, making room for a second living room that connects to the garden via folding doors, as well as a new bathroom and laundry. "We kept the volume of the extension low to preserve the lyricism of the original roof," write the architects. Note the repetition of the brick and how the exterior cladding "adopts the materiality" of the original white-framed fenestration that Emery employed.
The Autonomous Tent is available to book for $495 plus tax per night. To make a reservation, visit the Treebones Resort website.
The tent fabric is similar to that used for the Denver International Airport and the San Diego Convention Center. For less temperate climates, Parr is researching translucent insulation.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
The facade of the three-bedroom house sports a series of extruded pine boxes, which create sheltered spaces that stand up to the area’s fluctuating weather. The owners, Isaac Pineus and Andrew Duncanson, spend summers here with their twin sons.
“The layout and openings allow ample flow to the exterior, and paths and decks have been developed to ‘flatten’ the sloping site enough to create generous outdoor gathering areas,” Herrin says. “These areas take into account sunlight at different times of day as well as protection from prevailing wind,” he adds. One-by-six-foot ipe planks comprise the decking, and hemlock end grain by the Oregon Lumber Company was installed indoors.
View South at Noon Time