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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/locations : side yard

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Kick off your summer with these stellar sales from your favorite fashion, beauty, home decor, and bedding brands.
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
In Bangkok, this family residence by Looklen Architects features four different courtyards with trees that stretch beyond its double-height interiors.
The garage’s huge doors had been covered up, so Studio Karhard freed up the openings for steel-and-glass doors from Ferrotec.
The umbrella resting on the terrace is from Frontgate.
The Metal Clad windows are by Loewen.
Nestled in West London, the home is conveniently located near many of the city's top attractions, including Hyde Park, Portobello Market, and Westbourne Grove.
A large deck to the side of the kitchen is accessed via a large sliding door. On calm and sunny days, the residents can sit outside an enjoy views over the water.
The architects worked closely with the client to maintain the openness of the original plan.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
The side patio doubles as a parking spot for a custom-built 1970 Honda CB750.
Although the exterior material connects the new addition back to the house, it distinguishes itself in form with an arched, load-bearing roof. The high ceilings allow light into the new kitchen, dining, and work spaces.
Shaun Lockyer Architects gives a timber-and-tin cottage in Brisbane a sophisticated mullet renovation that responds to the subtropical climate.
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
Project designer Wayne Chevalier stands on the patio of the Malibu Crest residence, admiring the impressive view.
Exterior
Verandas at both the front and back of the home create spaces to engage with the landscape and for "outside contemplation."
Stone steps hug the side of the home and lead from the street level to the entry courtyard adjacent to the dining room. “We loved the use of the Ceppo Di Gre stone for the two main stairs,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “Visitors are drawn to its detail when climbing the stairs, and so they watch their feet!”
Windows open directly from the kitchen to the breezeway between the main building and the screened porch, making alfresco dining easy. When the sun shines on the breezeway, the family simply moves the table and chairs to the north patio.
Diane chose a metal cladding due to the risk of fire in the Ponderosa forest. As a result, the insurance costs for the cabin are very low compared to the neighboring cabins.
The sunny deck features Palissade dining chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for HAY.
The “sit-out” is located in a grassed courtyard area. The concrete structure is softened by a warm timber balustrade, rattan furniture, and glass pendant lighting.
New glass sliders lead to the courtyard from the lower-level master bedroom.
The leftover outdoor space was converted into a mini basketball court for Mr. Yeh. “We used geometric patterns and saturated color blocks to divide the basic court zones and reference the interior design.”
The designers were very cognizant of the cottage’s sensitive surroundings when renovating the structure.
The rear garden is filled with ferns, sedges, lowbush blueberry, and a poplar tree growing out of a rock face. “The request for grasses and the directive for a soothing green landscape dictated that the gardens be wildish in nature,” Edmonson further explains.
Using exclusively native plants, landscape designer Karin Ursula Edmondson created a layered garden of creeping sedges, ornamental grasses, bee balm, mountain mint, shrubby St. John’s wort, fragrant sumac, and more. “The eco-system of the site was so spectacular, it was all I needed for inspiration,” she says.
Adrian Bueno and Yvette Leeper-Bueno sit on the simple platform porch that extends from the living room of their weekend retreat in Saugerties, New York.
A vintage 1950s fireplace imported from Surfing Cowboys in Malibu adds heat and style to the side porch.
Folding glass doors open from the living room to the red cedar porch.
A cypress fence and white gravel borders a side yard with a row of grass .
A mosquito net awning shelters a closed porch from the elements.
Suspended by two wire cables, a “floating” drop-down deck lowers with the push of a button, and can hold up to 1,500 pounds. The custom sliding dual-plane deck doors are constructed from cedar.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
A wood-covered terrace is located right off the master suite.
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
Even the bathroom opens up to the internal courtyard. This courtyard also enabled the rear extension to be completed without blocking natural light to the second bedroom on the ground floor.
Large glass windows and doors optimize cool ocean breezes and usher in an abundance of natural light, highlighting the home's clean lines and minimalist design.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
Master Suite, Dining Terrace and renovated house
While the trees help to block the wind coming in off the sea, it can be quite strong, so the clients wanted the outdoor rooms to be protected. Louvers help to shelter the outdoor dining room.
A private deck along the rear of the home offers space for enjoying sunsets over the water. Although only minutes from downtown Prague, the setting feels much further away.
Completed in 2016, Vertical Venice is a 560-square-foot modular addition to an existing 1920s bungalow home. The project was craned in over the original home and installed in just one day.
A string of glass hallways connect the four pavilions, bringing a slice of the great outdoors inside.
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