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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The new xeriscaped front garden, designed by local landscape studio Colwell Shelor, creates a desert habitat for local fauna and an inviting space for the homeowners to relax in Adirondack chairs by Loll Designs.
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
Ceramic artwork gazes onto Bridge House, and Bridge House shall gaze back!
This tiny one-bedroom rental was designed by Cornwall-based architecture firm Studio Arc, with interiors by Jess Clark. Originally a thatched cottage, the space was updated with aged concrete for a modern feel, while wood shingle walls add a sense of nostalgia.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
The House features a seating area and fire pit by the main entrance. "It’s a great way to experience the peace and serenity of the outdoors," says Tarah.
When arriving at the property, a sign directs guests down one path for the workspaces (The Loft) and another for the guesthouse (The House). "We knew that having separate entrances and not connecting the spaces internally would be the trick to keeping each space separate and private," says Tarah. "We spent a lot of time thinking through the walking paths that led to each space and considering how to make them cohesive while serving different functions."
For maximum impact, the three designers sited the home adjacent to a lake, providing expansive views and heat reduction during the day.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Located in Merida’s historic downtown district, this 1560-square-foot house is an oasis in the city. Indoor/outdoor living serves as the foundation of the project’s design, and regional materials and textures provide a sense of identity.
Pool and garden
In the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, local practice Harley Graham Architects elevates the Australian "garden studio" with this 646-square-foot granny flat. Named Marvel Street Studio, the guesthouse is an addition to a home designed by Paul Uhlmann.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
The north- and south-facing walls of the home are mostly glass, which provide views of the surrounding mountains.
The heavy stucco walls provide shade, and they also help separate the more private areas of the home from the public ones.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
A Zen rock garden on one of the balconies with a Vitra Tip Ton chair.
L'Horizon is a desert-chic, luxury, no-kids-allowed getaway that feels like a private club. The top-notch design helped earn the property it's a spot as a recent member of Leading Hotels of the World.
David Latimer, CEO and founder of New Frontier Tiny Homes
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
Light is particularly important during the dark Pacific Northwest winter.
foyer
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Huf Haus, a German–based company that has been around since 1912, constructs and installs prefab homes throughout Germany and Europe. Known for their modern designs, the homes are constructed by teams in their factory and arrive on site with all interior finishes completed. Site installation takes about a week, as long as the concrete pad that the home will sit on is already completed.
view to new addition from rear lawn
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Courtyard
Garden and greenhouse
Private garden with deck
Here is a peek at the exterior at night. As you can see, floor-to-ceiling sliding windows open onto a decked bamboo patio.
A wisteria-shared courtyards and garden with a dining area.
Back patio
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
Garden Elevation
Entry porch
Patio with gas firepit
Underneath the raised deck, a play structure was formed out of vertical grain cedar slats. Punched openings reveal the playfulness, and is topped by a glass guard with button clips and large starphire glass panels. The modeled, integral color stucco carries the industrial feel from the inside to the outside, and the Weatherwood Stain on the cedar finishes this look.
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