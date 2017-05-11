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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
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The garage’s huge doors had been covered up, so Studio Karhard freed up the openings for steel-and-glass doors from Ferrotec.
"The courtyard was a feature of the home that was conceived almost immediately as a peaceful respite from the urban density just outside,
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
The steel-framed doors fully open to the courtyard, maximizing indoor/outdoor living space on the small lot.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Exterior
Even a small patio can have a monumental effect. A green wall in this kitchen patio also brings views to the higher parts of the slender town house, located in the West Village in New York. The counter and floor, clad in gray honed slate, and the teak-clad walls and bench complement the greenery.
Fittingly named the Courtyard House, the residence features a large outdoor space tucked underneath the cantilevered upper level, providing a quiet and shaded area for Lalita to enjoy her coffee breaks. Rotated masonry blocks extend from the courtyard wall to create succulent planters.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The family’s backyard features a grape arbor and a vegetable garden. “I began gardening so our son could understand where his food comes from,” says Onna.
One half of the ruin was enclosed and is now part of the kitchen and dining area. The other half of the ruin encloses a new patio, which is accessible from the former factory entrance.
Whitney created an outdoor dining area on the porch just outside the kitchen.
A protected outdoor space is tucked beneath the new addition. "When you have an opportunity to breathe new life into a typology, which is indicative of a period, that's a good job to have," says Cuddington.
Geometric tiles cover the existing front steps in the covered parking spot.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
The view of the nearby Parroquia de San Agustín and the dense urban skyline.
The stairs were placed in an "L-shape" to avoid breaking into the side boundary setbacks. This created a void on the roof which made the perfect place to put in a rooftop deck.
The 100-acre site is former farmland. The clients plan to remove the weeds that have proliferated in the generations since colonial farming and replace them with indigenous flora.
The home has two decks—to the north and to the south—one of which will always be protected from the wind. The doors can be opened to provide effective cross ventilation.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
Back garden view of raised deck with arbor feature from the main living area.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
The bedroom opens out onto a small rear deck with potted plants and an outdoor shower.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
The small outdoor sitting area just outside the den features a striking brise soleil.
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
FGR Architects designed an open, spacious home for a family to grow into in Victoria, Australia. Bloomfield House features an al fresco area and even a dedicated kids’ area. “Today, the family enjoys living in the space—we've seen a physical change in their lifestyle and wellbeing since moving in,” says director Feras Raffoul. “A novelty cubby house at the back also provides endless fun for children of the house.”
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
Hammocks stretch across the side patio.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
An expansive outdoor terrace—especially one with a wood-burning fireplace is a rare find in a downtown Manhattan full-service building.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
The living areas open to an outdoor deck.
Outdoor space off master bedroom
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections
The home opens to the central atrium—perfectly designed for enjoying indoor/outdoor living
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
“This house considers also real and imagined aspects: It is now projected as a diffuse space, free of partitions, where the boundaries between rooms are blurred so that any unexpected events can happen,” says Pardo.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
Each apartment has a small outdoor living space, so as to take advantage of the California sunshine.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Another glimpse of the views.
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