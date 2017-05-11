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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The main entrance to the property is on the lower level and leads directly to the living area of The House. The entrance is marked by a vintage rug, and the timber walkway shares the same material as the upper level deck that extends out from The Loft.
The House features a seating area and fire pit by the main entrance. "It’s a great way to experience the peace and serenity of the outdoors," says Tarah.
Initially, Tarah had wanted a backwoods-style path that felt less refined and more rugged. Drew, however, proposed a clean path that could be shoveled and provide greater clarity for guests. "In the end, Drew won, and I’m not mad about it," says Tarah. "It’s not as charming as I would have liked, but it’s very functional and so easy to plow during our cold, snowy seasons. We added some really lovely path lighting to give it a nice ambient evening glow."
When arriving at the property, a sign directs guests down one path for the workspaces (The Loft) and another for the guesthouse (The House). "We knew that having separate entrances and not connecting the spaces internally would be the trick to keeping each space separate and private," says Tarah. "We spent a lot of time thinking through the walking paths that led to each space and considering how to make them cohesive while serving different functions."
The street front, on the south side of the property, is directly across from a busy intersection. “This problem resulted in the gable trellis balcony, one of our favorite design features,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore. “The balcony serves three functions: as a headlight filter, as a subtle nighttime beacon when lit from within, and as a nod to a favorite Mapleton Hill historic detail—gable woodwork filigree, which is seen throughout the neighborhood.”
Work-at-home architect Oliver Dang, founder of Six Four Five A, built a cozy backyard studio with cedar panels and a vast storage system. Sunlight streams through the angled skylight, warming the birch plywood interior.
Sheltered, second-floor balconies overlook the water, connecting the home’s occupants to the lake beyond.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
They spent a couple months talking through ideas and sharing inspiration from Pinterest: Chris was looking for a muted, Australian-inspired sense of calm. In addition to a refurbished and more livable space, he requested a study, a guest bedroom and master suite, and a large indoor/outdoor space for grilling.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
The family’s backyard features a grape arbor and a vegetable garden. “I began gardening so our son could understand where his food comes from,” says Onna.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
The rear garden is filled with ferns, sedges, lowbush blueberry, and a poplar tree growing out of a rock face. “The request for grasses and the directive for a soothing green landscape dictated that the gardens be wildish in nature,” Edmonson further explains.
Adrian Bueno and Yvette Leeper-Bueno sit on the simple platform porch that extends from the living room of their weekend retreat in Saugerties, New York.
"The patios, yard, and pool were all designed to support an active social life for the homeowners’ children and friends and to make the place a hub of activity," Epstein says.
The three-story structure designed by BattersbyHowat Architects gets nearly wall-to-wall exposure to the south, and the terraces block sunlight when the sun is highest during the hottest months.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
Even the bathroom opens up to the internal courtyard. This courtyard also enabled the rear extension to be completed without blocking natural light to the second bedroom on the ground floor.
The stairs were placed in an "L-shape" to avoid breaking into the side boundary setbacks. This created a void on the roof which made the perfect place to put in a rooftop deck.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
The garden is by landscape designer Tom Massey. The paving is similar to the bricks used in the extension.
A peek at the covered terrace, which spans the bedroom’s rear wall and overlooks a quiet corner of the lot.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
The view from the private deck. With expansive sliding doors, the courtyard easily transforms the home into an idyllic indoor/outdoor living area.
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
Framing spectacular views of Point Reyes National Seashore, Abbott's Lagoon, and Tomales Bay, this peaceful, five-acre estate is an ideal spot to reconnect with nature.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
The home’s interior plan is organized around a water feature that's open to the sky and tiled with a bold blue-and-white chevron pattern.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
An expansive outdoor terrace—especially one with a wood-burning fireplace is a rare find in a downtown Manhattan full-service building.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
ICON developed its Vulcan I 3D printer over a period of about two years. The gantry-style printer on rails is mobile and weighs about 2,000 pounds.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
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