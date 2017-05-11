Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The Metal Clad windows are by Loewen.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Project designer Wayne Chevalier stands on the patio of the Malibu Crest residence, admiring the impressive view.
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
A peek at the covered terrace, which spans the bedroom’s rear wall and overlooks a quiet corner of the lot.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
Mint's elevated location offers stellar sunset viewing.
Guests have access to their own private rooftop terrace complete with hammocks, greenery, and sail canopies.
Sliding glass doors lead outside, where there is a heated saltwater pool and patio space for lounging or dining.
A balcony that looks out to the busy port.
South terrace
South / West view
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.