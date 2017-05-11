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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation added two sliding-glass doors and a new concrete patio.
A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
A perfectly groomed backyard lawn with a paver patio.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
Russell-Clarke tends a small garden.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
Although the exterior material connects the new addition back to the house, it distinguishes itself in form with an arched, load-bearing roof. The high ceilings allow light into the new kitchen, dining, and work spaces.
Sheltered, second-floor balconies overlook the water, connecting the home’s occupants to the lake beyond.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The screen of thin white slates also acts as a privacy shield, as the home is right on lot lines.
The oversized glass sliding doors open up wide to connect the open-plan second floor with the intimate patio space.
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
Even the bathroom opens up to the internal courtyard. This courtyard also enabled the rear extension to be completed without blocking natural light to the second bedroom on the ground floor.
Breaking up the concrete form is a pergola-like resting area. Wood-clad walls on either side read as columns supporting an architrave.
Brooke and Kyle Hoff in their patio garden. The table and chairs are from the Hay Palissade collection, and the rocker is by Kingsley Bate.
In the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, local practice Harley Graham Architects elevates the Australian "garden studio" with this 646-square-foot granny flat. Named Marvel Street Studio, the guesthouse is an addition to a home designed by Paul Uhlmann.
The roof deck features a full outdoor kitchen, custom seating that wraps a tree, and spectacular city views.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
The view from the private deck. With expansive sliding doors, the courtyard easily transforms the home into an idyllic indoor/outdoor living area.
SHED reorganized the outdoor space into dedicated entertainment zones. The new deck connects directly to the kitchen via sliding doors.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
The home’s interior plan is organized around a water feature that's open to the sky and tiled with a bold blue-and-white chevron pattern.
Negative space appears to be carved out of the dark exterior to reveal the home's bright white interiors.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
Long decks wrap the house and integrate with the interior via sliding glass doors.
The backyard features custom built-in teak seating, a fire pit, and an organic vegetable garden.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
The outdoors are part of the cohesive design, embracing the vegetation, sites, and sunlight.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
An outdoor barbecue and sink near the garden makes for easy entertaining.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The facade of the cottage beautifully blends both past and present.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
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