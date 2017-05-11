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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The standard approach on the balcony would be to use a glass balustrade—however this would open the view up to the road, passersby, and an adjacent car park. “This means that the living room is truly private, even though it is in a prominent spot,” explains architect Jeffery Bokey-Grant.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
Shaun Lockyer Architects gives a timber-and-tin cottage in Brisbane a sophisticated mullet renovation that responds to the subtropical climate.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Verandas at both the front and back of the home create spaces to engage with the landscape and for "outside contemplation."
Fittingly named the Courtyard House, the residence features a large outdoor space tucked underneath the cantilevered upper level, providing a quiet and shaded area for Lalita to enjoy her coffee breaks. Rotated masonry blocks extend from the courtyard wall to create succulent planters.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
The homeowners designed the pool and the geometric barrier, made from a foam-cast cement breeze wall and iron swing gate.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
The home was built on a platform, as the architects wanted it to be raised off the ground to discourage wild animals from entering.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The small outdoor sitting area just outside the den features a striking brise soleil.
The north- and south-facing walls of the home are mostly glass, which provide views of the surrounding mountains.
FGR Architects designed an open, spacious home for a family to grow into in Victoria, Australia. Bloomfield House features an al fresco area and even a dedicated kids’ area. “Today, the family enjoys living in the space—we've seen a physical change in their lifestyle and wellbeing since moving in,” says director Feras Raffoul. “A novelty cubby house at the back also provides endless fun for children of the house.”
At a lavish home in Los Angeles, the kidney-shaped swimming pool is shaded and private. There is also an outdoor shower area.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The designers installed a mix of built-in seating and furnishings so the family could maximize all of the outdoor space.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
A Zen rock garden on one of the balconies with a Vitra Tip Ton chair.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
Thanks to the shutters that form private screens when viewed from the street, the residents can enjoy easy-breezy outdoor dining without having to worry about privacy.
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