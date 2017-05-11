Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The home's wood deck is a neutral base that compliments the home's back and white features.
Garden terrace
On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
The oversized eaves provide protection from the elements and allow one to walk around the entire home in all weathers. Rain chains are used as decorative alternatives to downpipes.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
The food cart specializes in smoked meat sandwiches. It sits on a patio event space that can hold up to 300 people with seating for 80.
View from courtyard toward the house
The building opens outward to Oregon's quaint wine country.
Private garden with deck
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.