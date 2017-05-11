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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
For cross ventilation, the residents can open and close the large sliding doors around the porch, which the architect describes as “the heart of the home.” Likewise, windows are positioned to provide breezes when necessary.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A terrace covered by a pergola runs past the private volume (which contains three bedrooms of equal size and a bathroom on the ground floor) to the covered patio, and down the stairs to the pool.
To protect the home from the sun in the summer, the south facade has less windows and a pergola over the terrace.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
Elysian Landscapes designed the graphic landscape for French fashion house Balenciaga, creating sculptural forms in sharp contrast to the black lava hardscape and green leafy foliage that envelops the building.
Los Angeles–based Pijuan Design Workshop is helmed by a dog-loving couple who studied architecture at USC. Their models, like the Beam House, are inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms.
The private backyard pool.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
An outdoor shower.
With its 15 floors, The Laylow stands above Kuhio Avenue in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood on the South Shore of Oahu. The cantilevered awning in the front of the hotel is made out of ipe wood and was designed by Kansas City-based design firm DLR Group. As it wraps around above the bar, the material changes to sapele wood.
The pool helps the homeowners take advantage of sunny weather.
The stunning outdoor poolside terrace leads to a 360-degree view.
The Ex of In House exterior
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
This view shows how the original house relates to the new addition, which was stepped in to make room for an exterior courtyard.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The courtyard sits in the center of the home and divides it into two wings, separating the family’s private quarters from the guest accommodations. There are almost no hotel rooms in Stinson Beach, so being able to spend the night is exceptionally special.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
In a Manhattan Beach home, homeowner Matt Jacobson and architect Michael Lee designed the long steel-and-Ipe bench surrounding a square, concrete outdoor fire pit, which suspends from the low concrete wall in their outdoor space. Dukes relaxes on a Willy Guhl Loop chair with her German Shepherd, Major.
A look at the shaded outdoor space.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The sculptural butterfly roof accentuates views.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Views to Pittwater
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
A path leads past glazing and gravel to the front door.
The 2,300-square-foot home’s overhangs shelter its porches.
Large, meticulously landscaped courtyard
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419
Backyard
A mature Japanese maple was preserved during construction. The way we designed the entry sequence, with the front door not facing the street, but rather facing the Japanese maple tree relates to his concept of ‘entrance transition.’ A mature Japanese maple tree was preserved during the construction.
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
Rear Yard & Facade
Courtyard leading to the front door
Garden courtyards adjacent to guest rooms