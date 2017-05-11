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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/locations : slope

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Slope Design Photos and Ideas

A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Quintessa Winery has a commitment to creating modern architecture that complements rather than competes with the landscape.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Entry Courtyard