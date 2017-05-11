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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/locations : front yard

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
The home's courtyard is ideal for indoor/outdoor living. By opening the sliding glass doors, the kitchen space is connected to a courtyard dining space, which is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining.
Crossing the threshold from the street, residents and guests enter the property via a spacious private courtyard with floor to ceiling glass offering a peek to the inside.
Although remodeled in 2018, the home retains much of Kaeser's original design, including an entryway patio built around a large oak tree. The home's low-rising wood and stone facade, now restored, is a nod to Wright's Prairie House design style.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
The rock garden landscaping continues from the carport into the front courtyard.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
A northeast-facing view towards the home's front entrance and brick patio.
The main cave was preserved and divided into two separated functions: the inner space as a bedroom, and the outer space as living room.
With its 15 floors, The Laylow stands above Kuhio Avenue in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood on the South Shore of Oahu. The cantilevered awning in the front of the hotel is made out of ipe wood and was designed by Kansas City-based design firm DLR Group. As it wraps around above the bar, the material changes to sapele wood.
The Ex of In House exterior
Two walls of glass frame the atrium, filling the home with natural light and a strong sense of the outdoors.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The existing home has been painted a crisp white, while timber elements and brick flooring lend warmth to the space.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
The top floor of the home is propped on three large steel supports that resembles paperclips.
The exterior courtyard.
A path leads past glazing and gravel to the front door.
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
From the interior of the courtyard the blue Uintah Mountains can be seen sprawling along the horizon.
Front steps
Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Inexpensive but sturdy James Hardie lap siding was used on the exterior.
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community
Entry
Courtyard leading to the front door
Entry Courtyard