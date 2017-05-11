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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/locations : desert

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Desert Design Photos and Ideas

Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
The bedroom wing side of the house on the original foundation was kept low enough to keep views of the mountains to the north, but tall enough to screen the neighbors house across the street
A perforated, corrugated metal patio cover provides a transition between the bright desert sun, and the shaded interior of the house
"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
Front court walkway
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community
A stairway leads up to a roof deck, inspired by the historic sleeping porches in the area that take advantage of the cold nights to cool off in the desert.
A 10 foot deep cantilevered roof provides consistent shade pool side in the courtyard
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond