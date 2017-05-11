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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The Ex of In House exterior
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
view to new addition from rear lawn
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
The internal courtyard captures northerly light.
Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.
Front court walkway
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Rear Yard & Facade