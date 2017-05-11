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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Los Angeles–based Pijuan Design Workshop is helmed by a dog-loving couple who studied architecture at USC. Their models, like the Beam House, are inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
ICON developed its Vulcan I 3D printer over a period of about two years. The gantry-style printer on rails is mobile and weighs about 2,000 pounds.
This is the first permitted 3D-printed home ever completed. ICON completed the 3D-printed portion of the home in about 48 hours.
The interior courtyard is one of the best rooms in the house, embracing daylight and shadows. Originally designed to hold a tree at the center, the courtyard now includes a fire pit.
The upper level has access to the pool area via an outdoor staircase. The lower level features doors with porthole windows repurposed from one of Rados' company's ships.
Each level opens up to green space, creating a breezy, indoor/outdoor connection. Furniture by OKHA—the Hunt Sofa, the Nate, Nicci Nouveau, and Vince and Miles Armchairs—outfit the living spaces.
The home opens to the central atrium—perfectly designed for enjoying indoor/outdoor living
A look at the lovely nature-filled backyard.
Two walls of glass frame the atrium, filling the home with natural light and a strong sense of the outdoors.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The courtyard sits in the center of the home and divides it into two wings, separating the family’s private quarters from the guest accommodations. There are almost no hotel rooms in Stinson Beach, so being able to spend the night is exceptionally special.
The second seating area features furniture from All Modern.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
"The creation of a 'functionally active' series of retaining walls with our colleagues at Surfacedesign activates the space for use with an outdoor fireplace, bar-b-que, and climbing wall," notes Maniscalco.
A look at the shaded outdoor space.
The existing home has been painted a crisp white, while timber elements and brick flooring lend warmth to the space.
From the side door of his restored two-bedroom bungalow, Dollahite watches his dog West inspect the newly installed low-maintenance landscaping and brick patio.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond