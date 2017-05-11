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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/landscapes : shrubs

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
The garden is planted with araça, bacupari and aroeira trees, all native varieties.
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
"The site itself has a generous slope, and the access from the street happens at the lower part," says Manzi. "This was the major challenge—to make the house accessible without disfiguring the site with a road."
Stone steps hug the side of the home and lead from the street level to the entry courtyard adjacent to the dining room. “We loved the use of the Ceppo Di Gre stone for the two main stairs,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “Visitors are drawn to its detail when climbing the stairs, and so they watch their feet!”
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
A terrace covered by a pergola runs past the private volume (which contains three bedrooms of equal size and a bathroom on the ground floor) to the covered patio, and down the stairs to the pool.
To protect the home from the sun in the summer, the south facade has less windows and a pergola over the terrace.
The smaller garden is adjacent to the Innkeeper's Suite, which is Zeidan's favorite room. "I like to stay there because it feels like I have this private terrace," he says.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
The new deck is ensconced in the mature landscaping. "It creates this enclosure around the deck that is just really nice," says Rossi. The home also has a 100-square-foot detached studio.
Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
Set on a 5,556-square foot lot, the majority of the home is tucked behind a cinderblock wall facing the street. Mature Sycamore trees surrounding the property provide ample shading, allowing the landscaped outdoor areas to be enjoyed even on the warmest of days.
The backyard patio and pool glow in the moonlight, recalling a feeling of glory days from the retro Googie era.
Although remodeled in 2018, the home retains much of Kaeser's original design, including an entryway patio built around a large oak tree. The home's low-rising wood and stone facade, now restored, is a nod to Wright's Prairie House design style.
Now a painted wood pergola frames an intentional seating area.
The resort-like backyard features a solar-heated pool surrounded by a large flagstone patio. Closer to the house, a more intimate garden area includes a mosaic-tiled outdoor shower.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
“The darker, midnight blue exterior paint color was used on all of the existing building elements to create more of a dynamic contrast with the new structure, which was painted white," says Ryan. Tomatoes, little gem lettuce, green beans, a tobacco plant, and a few strawberry bushes (tended by the kids) grow in the courtyard.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
Near the pool is a detached guesthouse, which features a kitchen, dining area, and living room.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The walls guarding the entryway provide privacy, but allow views and light to bleed through.
Elysian Landscapes designed the graphic landscape for French fashion house Balenciaga, creating sculptural forms in sharp contrast to the black lava hardscape and green leafy foliage that envelops the building.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Los Angeles–based Pijuan Design Workshop is helmed by a dog-loving couple who studied architecture at USC. Their models, like the Beam House, are inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms.
Quintessa Winery has a commitment to creating modern architecture that complements rather than competes with the landscape.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The upper level has access to the pool area via an outdoor staircase. The lower level features doors with porthole windows repurposed from one of Rados' company's ships.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
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