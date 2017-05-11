Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
A balcony adjoins one of the secondary bedrooms.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
Near the pool is a detached guesthouse, which features a kitchen, dining area, and living room.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The home opens to the central atrium—perfectly designed for enjoying indoor/outdoor living
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The large overhangs protect the interior spaces from direct sunlight, while also providing a layer of privacy.
"The creation of a 'functionally active' series of retaining walls with our colleagues at Surfacedesign activates the space for use with an outdoor fireplace, bar-b-que, and climbing wall," notes Maniscalco.
view to new addition from rear lawn
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Rear Yard & Facade