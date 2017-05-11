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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
The smaller garden is adjacent to the Innkeeper's Suite, which is Zeidan's favorite room. "I like to stay there because it feels like I have this private terrace," he says.
The home is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and peaceful views.
view to new addition from rear lawn
"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond