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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.