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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
A full view of the wood and glass extension, which sits behind the original structure in the rear. Modern dormers were also added to the 1912 brick Edwardian.
Back downstairs, the sliding doors create an expansive opening, allowing for a seamless flow between the living area and the backyard patio.
Set on a 5,556-square foot lot, the majority of the home is tucked behind a cinderblock wall facing the street. Mature Sycamore trees surrounding the property provide ample shading, allowing the landscaped outdoor areas to be enjoyed even on the warmest of days.
Brooke and Kyle Hoff in their patio garden. The table and chairs are from the Hay Palissade collection, and the rocker is by Kingsley Bate.
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
"The brief was to efficiently and cost effectively transform a light-starved weatherboard into an open and modern home with a good connection to the rear garden and a relaxed yet refined feel," says the firm. The owner charred and oiled the shiplapped cypress siding himself.
"After photographing the house, we all sat down around the servery over a glass (or two) of wine and shared travel experiences, building industry war stories, and discussed the renovation," says the firm. "It was very gratifying to hear and see that the space really fit the clients well. The space was comfortable, laid-back, and yet worldly, just like the clients themselves."
The walls guarding the entryway provide privacy, but allow views and light to bleed through.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
The home is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and peaceful views.
A look at the lovely nature-filled backyard.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
The second seating area features furniture from All Modern.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.
From the interior of the courtyard the blue Uintah Mountains can be seen sprawling along the horizon.
Sedums seem to encroach on white Napa Cast Stone pavers. As one moves from the poolside courtyard to the secluded deck below, the landscape transitions to larger succulents and then to sculptural South African euphorbias and podia.
Rear Yard & Facade