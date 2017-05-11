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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
Now a painted wood pergola frames an intentional seating area.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
ICON developed its Vulcan I 3D printer over a period of about two years. The gantry-style printer on rails is mobile and weighs about 2,000 pounds.
This is the first permitted 3D-printed home ever completed. ICON completed the 3D-printed portion of the home in about 48 hours.
The interior courtyard is one of the best rooms in the house, embracing daylight and shadows. Originally designed to hold a tree at the center, the courtyard now includes a fire pit.
Concrete pavers line the outdoor entry space. The roof is Duro-Last mechanically fastened single-ply membrane.
The exterior of the Crawford Studiolo is made of Inax porcelain mosaic tile and Brampton Brick concrete blocks.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
"The creation of a 'functionally active' series of retaining walls with our colleagues at Surfacedesign activates the space for use with an outdoor fireplace, bar-b-que, and climbing wall," notes Maniscalco.
A 7-foot-tall cedar fence is sheathed on both sides to afford maximum privacy for owner and neighbor. For more info: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/michael-b/
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
For plantings, landscaper Aaron Teer helped select leafy specimens like the lion’s mane Japanese maples on the lower level.
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
A black-stained Western red cedar fence now runs along the perimeter of Sharen McLean and Mark Derraugh’s property in Vancouver, part of a complete revamping of the couple’s outdoor space. The project was spearheaded by Sharen’s daughter, Andrea McLean, whose daughters and nephew make the most of the urban oasis.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
Entry Courtyard
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419