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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"The site itself has a generous slope, and the access from the street happens at the lower part," says Manzi. "This was the major challenge—to make the house accessible without disfiguring the site with a road."
The carport-style garage is situated at the center of the home with the living spaces arranged around it in two volumes. Concrete stairs lead from the lower level to the main living level on the upper floor.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
Set on a 5,556-square foot lot, the majority of the home is tucked behind a cinderblock wall facing the street. Mature Sycamore trees surrounding the property provide ample shading, allowing the landscaped outdoor areas to be enjoyed even on the warmest of days.
Now a painted wood pergola frames an intentional seating area.
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
Near the pool is a detached guesthouse, which features a kitchen, dining area, and living room.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
Concrete pavers line the outdoor entry space. The roof is Duro-Last mechanically fastened single-ply membrane.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The sculptural butterfly roof accentuates views.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
A black-stained Western red cedar fence now runs along the perimeter of Sharen McLean and Mark Derraugh’s property in Vancouver, part of a complete revamping of the couple’s outdoor space. The project was spearheaded by Sharen’s daughter, Andrea McLean, whose daughters and nephew make the most of the urban oasis.
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.