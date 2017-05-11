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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Entry