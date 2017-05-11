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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
A small workspace is tucked into the far wall of the unit, with additional storage.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
A pair of David Sutherland chairs sit beside an iron table by Arteriors.
The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
Sliding glass doors open to the partially covered deck, which is made of Cumaru decking by Advantage Lumber.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Outdoor dining area.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Stargazing Portal
The living room connects to a small balcony.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Outdoor area/balcony
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Private garden with deck
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Inspiring views can be had from every angle on the terrace.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
Unparalleled views of the Costa Rican coast can be enjoyed from the bedroom balcony.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Cantilevered deck from Lake Michigan shore beach side.
Entrance view
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
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