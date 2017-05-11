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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
Private garden with deck
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.