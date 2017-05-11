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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Entry