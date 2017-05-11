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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
Outdoor dining area.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
foyer
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Cantilevered deck from Lake Michigan shore beach side.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Pool, wooden deck and garden.
Wooden deck and pool
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
View South at Noon Time