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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/locations : slope

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Slope Design Photos and Ideas

The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Outdoor shower
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
View South at Noon Time