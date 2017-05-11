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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
see thru fire place
Stargazing Portal
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
from the pool looking west into sunset
Private garden with deck
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Back patio and outdoor living room. Board form concrete fireplace
Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk