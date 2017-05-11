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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/landscapes : shrubs

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
A pair of David Sutherland chairs sit beside an iron table by Arteriors.
The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
foyer
Private garden with deck
Inspiring views can be had from every angle on the terrace.
Cantilevered deck from Lake Michigan shore beach side.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Street view, frontal, dusk
Outside View of Phoenix House
Street view, dusk
front exterior