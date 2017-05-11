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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Private garden with deck
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Entry Stair to Front Door
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
front exterior