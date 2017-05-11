Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
Outdoor area/balcony
Private garden with deck
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
front exterior