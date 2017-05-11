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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Stargazing Portal
A glimpse of the breezeway beneath the grated metal footbridge. The doors and accents were constructed from ipe wood.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Outside View of Phoenix House
front exterior