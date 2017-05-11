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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Entrance view