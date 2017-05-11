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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
Outdoor area/balcony
The gabions hold smooth rocks from the nearby San Luis Rey River; a fireplace feature is flanked by benches.