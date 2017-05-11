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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/floors : concrete

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
The home is located in the town of Fruita, Colorado, which is popular for its varied and extensive mountain bike trails.