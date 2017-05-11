Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Slope Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
The lower terrace allows access into the yard now, and "gives guests and the family flexibility and the same experience on the upper level but in a more intimate setting," Kurrle says.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
The home is set on the top of a hill for prime views.