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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/landscapes : grass

Outdoor Slope Grass Design Photos and Ideas

Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The deck, fashioned from ipe, was built around one of the property’s many granite outcroppings. An earthen roof was planted with the same varieties of sedum that were added to the front of the cottage.
With views like these, the studio's rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
"The views and access to sunshine were really the key considerations that helped us position the home,
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
During the off-season, the cabins are shut with a wood sliding door shutter system.
One of the biggest challenges was working around the existing trees. "The site slopes downward, so we tried to mediate around that and curve the building so it feels as if it's hugging the trees," Megan Lin says. "It's an integral element of the design."
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
A fully glazed wall—which incorporates both louvres and sliding doors—connects the dining room and kitchen to the deck and garden. The natural slope of the site replaces the need for a fence between the garden and the beach.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A private terrace is an extension of the interior living spaces. A canopy provides protection while not interrupting the surrounding vistas.
Surrounded by fruit trees and a vegetable garden, and boasting a yoga platform on the roof, Campo Loft is truly a private piece of paradise.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A timber terrace offers the spot for al fresco dining.
The home is also equipped with an infrared heater and a wireless bluetooth speaker.
Set on a wild 50-acre property, the Etno Hut is located within easy access from two major Lithuanian cities, Vilnius and Kaunas.
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #concrete #outside #outdoor #landscape
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #lounge #window
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Beautiful landscape.
Escape with nature.
Front of the house.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Located on the east side of Dahuanglong Island, the buildings are set close to the edge of the weathered cliffs.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
"The panoramic that wraps the house differs significantly on each side, such that the perception and experience of the place changes dramatically as one turns and moves around," add the architects.
Potrero Residence Garden
The structure is built entirely of reinforced, poured in-situ concrete, except for the metallic pillars on opposite ends of the home.
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